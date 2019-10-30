COP25 climate talks cancelled

The next round of annual climate talks – Conference of Parties 25 – which was scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, has been cancelled. The conference was to be held in December.

“I have been informed by Ms Carolina Schmidt, Minister of Environment of Chile, that the Government of the Republic of Chile has made the difficult decision not to host the COP in Chile, taking into consideration the difficult circumstances in the country,” the Secretary-General of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Patricia Espinosa, said in a notification today.

“I am in discussions on the next steps and Parties will be informed once additional information is available,” she said.

It is learnt that in the last few weeks, Chile has been facing acts of violence and destruction. A statement from the COP25 Presidency, Chile notes that even though the main acts of violence and destruction have been controlled, “some extremist groups have still continued to display acts of violence.”

“For these reasons, the Government of Chile with great sorrow and full responsibility and care for the people, has decided not to host the 2019 United Nations Climate Conference (COP25),” says the statement.

COP24 was held in Poland, and COP26 is to be held in London in 2020. It is not clear if COP25 could be held in an alternative place.