News

Coronavirus in India: Union Health Minister confirms 28 cases

BL Internet Desk | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan   -  PTI

Says 14 Italians, and one Indian, who had come in contact with the Italians in Jaipur, have tested positive for the coronavirus

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that so far India has reported 28 positive coronavirus cases, this includes 16 Italians.

According to him, one case has been reported in Delhi, six in Agra, one case in Telangana and three in Kerala.

He also stated that 16 Italians and an Indian driver have also been infected.

Also Read
15 Italian tourists test positive for coronavirus in Delhi
 

He said that 14 Italians, and one Indian, who had come in contact with the Italians in Jaipur, have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that all international passengers will be screened for coronavirus symptoms.

Also Read
Coronovirus outbreak: States initiate cleanliness drives, issue advisory
 

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan also said that six coronavirus cases have been reported in Agra. The patients are said to relatives of the Delhi-based man who has been tested positive for the disease.

He also stated that he has met Delhi's Health minister as well as corporation officials. The Union Health Minister has urged them to augment facilities of isolation wards in hospitals.

Also Read
COVID-19: Kerala goes back to basics, resumes heightened vigil
 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on March 04, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
COVID-19: Kerala goes back to basics, resumes heightened vigil