Coronavirus in India: Union Health Minister confirms 28 cases

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that so far India has reported 28 positive coronavirus cases, this includes 16 Italians.

According to him, one case has been reported in Delhi, six in Agra, one case in Telangana and three in Kerala.

He also stated that 16 Italians and an Indian driver have also been infected.

Also Read 15 Italian tourists test positive for coronavirus in Delhi

He said that 14 Italians, and one Indian, who had come in contact with the Italians in Jaipur, have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that all international passengers will be screened for coronavirus symptoms.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan also said that six coronavirus cases have been reported in Agra. The patients are said to relatives of the Delhi-based man who has been tested positive for the disease.

He also stated that he has met Delhi's Health minister as well as corporation officials. The Union Health Minister has urged them to augment facilities of isolation wards in hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)