Coronavirus: 72 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
A further 72 persons were tested positive for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday to take the total number of cases in the State to 1,755.
Of the total 72 infected today, 52 are in Chennai, and the total number of cases in the city touched 452. Coimbatore reported seven new cases and Madurai 4.
The number of active Covid-19 cases across the State is 864. Two Covid positive patients died today to take the total number of deaths due to the virus to 22. The total number of samples tested today was 6,426.
A total of 114 infected persons were discharged — significantly higher than 90 reported on Thursday and 27 on Wednesday. The total number of people cured from the virus was 866, according to government data.
Meanwhile to contain the spread of Coronavirus, a complete lockdown will be in force for four days from 6 am to 9 pm in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from April 26 to 29.
In Salem and Tirupur, it will be for three days from April 26 to April 28 from 6 am to 9 pm, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami. Violators will face legal action and their vehicles will be impounded, he added.
Only hospitals, essential services like AMMA canteens, ATMs, restaurants with home delivery and mobile vegetable carts will be allowed, he said.
At present, shops and other establishments are allowed to function till 1 pm. However, this relaxation will not be applicable during the full day lockdown.
