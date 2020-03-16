Coronavirus: Bollywood stops all film shootings till March 31

The coronavirus pandemic has now affected the Indian film and television industry. In a joint meeting on Sunday, five apex bodies of the entertainment industry have decided to stop shootings till March 31.

This decision was taken in a joint meeting of IMPPA, FWICE, IFTDA, IFTPC, and WIFPA held on Sunday, March 15, 2020. The decision was taken in compliance with the initiatives taken by the central and state governments.

All producers have been granted three days to ask their units shooting anywhere in India or the world to return. TV producer and Vice-President of IFTPC, JD Majethia, said, “In the interest of the country, society and film workers, all associations of Indian film industry have taken the decision to shut shootings of films, TV serials and web shows across India from March 19 to 31, 2020.”

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit said,“The three days will also give some time for broadcasters to think about their programming during the shoot shut-down. The film industry is extremely serious about combating COVID-19. During the shut-down, cleaning and sanitation will be implemented at the sets.”

Pandit further added, all the associations and industries across India are together on this decision. Several film shootings have been stalled in India in the wake of coronavirus.

Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, which represents 25 lakh workers and technicians who work on daily wages, said, “We had brought out a circular on March 5 regarding cleanliness and sanitation at shooting locations. We have been visiting the sets to see whether these things have been implemented or not.”