Coronavirus cases touch 51 in Karnataka

Get fitter during the lockdown
With ten more Coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, on Wednesday, the total cases has touched 51 and 47 are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable.
Universal screening of all international passengers continued in the State, till date 1.28 lakh passengers have been screened.
Home quarantine enforcement squad have quarantined seven persons on Tuesday based on the complaints received from public and totally till date 10 persons have been quarantined.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, tweeted, “After meeting all essential service providers, we are starting a system of Duty pass issue at all our Eight Deputy Commissioner of Police, Offices. DCPs East, West, North, South, Central, South East, North East and Whitefield. Your nearest police station will guide you to the DCP Officers.”
The police commissioner also invited all essential service providers to iron-out the problems and differences by saying “I have called a meeting of online, e-commerce food, medicine, groceries, vegetables/ fruits or animal products delivery aggregators TODAY at 7 pm at My office, No1, Infantry Road, Bangalore. One representative from each agency may please come. We promise all cooperation, please come.”
According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner B H Anil Kumar, “BBMP is enforcing an effective distancing markings in commercial areas and grocery stores to help maintain minimum mandated distance in queues outside stores. These markings were made on Tuesday evening.”
BBMP commissioner on Wednesday tweeted “As a humane gesture, BBMP organised three meals for its night shelter residents as they cannot step out during the lockdown.” The corporation also has begun to employ the services of @KarFireDept also to spray disinfectants in its fight against Coronavirus.”
