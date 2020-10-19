Coronavirus death toll tops 6,000-mark in West Bengal

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal went past 6,000 on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3.21 lakh, the health department said.

A total of 6,056 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the state, it said in a bulletin.

Since Saturday, 3,113 people have recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 87.55 per cent. The total number of recoveries stood at 2,81,053.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for 17 deaths, while the metropolis registered 13 fatalities and Howrah (7), it said.

Of the 64 deaths, 53 were caused primarily due to co-morbidities, where Covid-19 was incidental.

The fresh cases include 838 in North 24 Parganas, 813 in Kolkata, Howrah (269) and South 24 Parganas (264), it said.

West Bengal now has 33,927 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 43,520 samples have been tested for coronavirus and 39.91 lakh overall, the bulletin said.