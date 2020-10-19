Coronavirus death toll tops 6,000-mark in West Bengal

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal went past 6,000 on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3.21 lakh, the health department said.
A total of 6,056 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the state, it said in a bulletin.
Since Saturday, 3,113 people have recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 87.55 per cent. The total number of recoveries stood at 2,81,053.
North 24 Parganas district accounted for 17 deaths, while the metropolis registered 13 fatalities and Howrah (7), it said.
Of the 64 deaths, 53 were caused primarily due to co-morbidities, where Covid-19 was incidental.
The fresh cases include 838 in North 24 Parganas, 813 in Kolkata, Howrah (269) and South 24 Parganas (264), it said.
West Bengal now has 33,927 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 43,520 samples have been tested for coronavirus and 39.91 lakh overall, the bulletin said.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...