Coronavirus: Delhi government shuts down restaurants till March 31, allows delivery and take-away operations

As part of enhanced measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Delhi government has decided to shut down dine-in operations at the restaurants till March 31, but said that takeaway and home delivery services will be allowed.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) had earlier this week, advised its more than five lakh members across the country to suspend operations of their restaurants till March 31, at a time when most state and city governments have barred large social gatherings and asked malls to shut down.

On Wedneday, the Delhi government gave its formal directive to restaurants to shut down their dine-in operations. Anurag Katriar, President, NRAI said, “I think this is a step in the right direction to contain the spread of this pandemic and I hope other state and local governments come out with clear directions in this regard. I know this is an extremely challenging times for the restaurant industry but we need to take these measures in the interest of public health.”

Added Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and MD, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd said, “The government is best placed to escalate the measures required to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It is already happening in many international markets. We are deeply concerned about the health and safety of our employees as well as our guests.”

The restaurant industry body has said that is looking to seek support from the government and other financial institutions to convert fixed rentals to variable revenue share, allowing input tax credit on GST, moratorium on loan repayment, waiver of interest, reduction on energy costs, deferred payment on license fee and taxes to curtain the financial losses.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also said all educational institutes, polytechnics and ITIs will be shut. Non-essential government services will be discontinued from Friday and social and political gatherings with more than 20 people are not allowed.