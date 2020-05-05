Coronavirus doesn’t spread through food: FSSAI

Digital divide will hurt girls
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has written to State governments that there is no evidence of Covid-19 spreading through food and they should not impose restrictions on sale of frozen and chilled food products.
The clarification comes after companies that make aerated beverages, ice-creams and juices complained to FSSAI that district level authorities in some States were not allowing transportation and sale of frozen and chilled products due to the misconception that it can spread Covid-19.
In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, FSSAI CEO GSG Ayyangar said: “FSSAI has already clarified that there is no conclusive evidence for any food-borne transmission for Coronavirus. However, several instance have been brought to the notice of the Authority where some products such as frozen foods, food served cold/chilled etc were selectively not allowed to be transported, stored or sold, ostensibly on the notion that they could promote spread of Covid-19.”
“FSSAI has always advocated for science based approach. There is no evidence that Covid-19 is spread through food,” the letter added.
Companies and industry associations such as FICCI said last month that local officials in States such as Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Gujarat were not allowing the sale of aerated beverages, ice-creams and juices, among others. It had urged FSSAI to clarify to the State governments that these products are safe for consumption.
“It is requested that any such restrictions imposed at State or local level may kindly be reviewed and those not consistent with FSSAI guidance may be rescinded. It may be ensured that non-discriminatory approach is maintained by the States while dealing with food businesses in the lockdown and even post-lockdown period,” the FSSAI stated in the letter to State governments.
