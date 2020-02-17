Coronavirus: FSSAI to kick off hygiene rating certification for meat and fish shops

Tracking Deals
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) believes that it is critical to raise the bar for hygiene and food safety practices adopted in meat and fish shops and slaughterhouses in the country, at a time when the world is coping with the novel Coronavirus outbreak, which reportedly originated from a seafood and animal wholesale market in Wuhan in China.
The food safety authority has stepped up its efforts in recent times in this direction and will be initiating hygiene rating certification for meat and fish shops in collaboration with the state governments. In the past year, it began by conducting third-party audits of municipal owned slaughterhouses and is in the process of making third-party audits mandatory for private fish and meats shops and slaughterhouses (among other high-risk food categories).
Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI said, “The issue of hygiene and food safety practices adopted in the meat and poultry sector has become even more significant at a time when the world is dealing with the novel coronavirus, which is reportedly originated from what is known to be a wet market in Wuhan. We want to focus on increasing sensitisation among food business operators and consumers regarding the issue of food safety and hygiene in this segment.”
Elaborating on the steps taken by FSSAI, he added, “In the first phase, we have conducted audit of municipal slaughterhouses and believe they require a lot of hygiene upgradation. Private slaughterhouses are also now getting third-party audits. At the same time, we have initiated hygiene rating certification at our own cost for meat and fish shops in collaboration with the state governments. Initially we will fund hygiene rating certification for 50 meat and fish shops to create sensitisation.” FSSAI hopes that hygiene rating scheme will be adopted by all meat and fish product shops in the next one year.
