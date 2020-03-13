Coronavirus: Google India employee in Bengaluru tested positive

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
An employee at Google India’s Bengaluru office has been tested positive for Covid-19, according to media reports.
Google India on Friday had confirmed the news. According to media reports he was at the office for a few hours before showing symptoms of the virus.
We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with Covid-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact to quarantine themselves and monitor their health, said Google India in a statement.
The search giant also said that it will be taking all necessary precautions to curb the spread of the outbreak and has urged all employees to work from home.
Google is the third major tech company with an employee being diagnosed with Covid-19.
IT companies Dell and Mindtree on Thursday had confirmed that their two employees had been tested positive for coronavirus. The Dell employee had returned from the US, including a visit to Texas. The Mindtree employee also had a travel history abroad, as per the companies’ separate statements.
IT majors including Wipro and Tech Mahindra are adopting remote work models for prevention. Twitter on Thursday also mandated work from home for all its employees globally.
India on Friday confirmed its first coronavirus casualty a 76-year old man in Karnataka who travelled from Saudi to Hyderabad.
As of Friday, the total number of cases reported in India are 75, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s website.
