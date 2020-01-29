Coronavirus impact: IndiGo cancels flights to Chengdu, Hong Kong

IndiGo has announced that it is suspending flights between Delhi and the Chinese city of Chengdu from February 1 to February 20. The airline has also suspended the Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight effective from February 1, 2020.

The move follows the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China.

"IndiGo is taking some safety measures for its customers, crew and staff. Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice-a-versa, " the airline said.

A number of global airlines including British Airways have also announced similar cancellations.

Indigo said it will continue to operate its Kolkata – Guangzhou flight. "And for our operating crew, we are ensuring that they return to India on the inbound flights without any layover in China, " Indigo said.