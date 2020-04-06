Coronavirus in India may enter its ‘ending phase’ in early May: report

The coming week ill decide whether India would be able to life restriction on April 16 after finishing a 21-day nationwide lockdown across India. According to the data cited in the Economic Times report, India is currently in the ‘acceleration phase’ that has intensified after the Tablighi Jamaat episode in Delhi.

The government data further revealed that the current phase would reach its break-even point this month, and the ‘ending phase’ should start from May 9.

The data has been compiled up by analyzing eight of the worst-affected states in India, which could play a pivotal role in deciding the hold of the virus and how gradual lifting of the lockdown could be taken place across India.

According to the data modelling, Delhi was speculated to get at around 200 patients a day before witnessing a decrease after April 8. However, these estimates are now being revised after the Tablighi Jamaat incident, ET reported.

If the current rate of infections and social distancing is maintained, Maharashtra — one of the worst-affected states — could display positive trends from April 10. Other larger states such as Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka could see infections receding by the end of the month.

Based on an analysis of global data, the information shared with the empowered committees predicted that the rise in temperature, especially in tropical countries, could help slow down the spread of the virus. However, this could yield a negative outcome as authorities remain unsure how would the virus react to the change in temperature.