Coronavirus: Latest updates on Covid-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

2:46 p.m.

Congress appeals to the central government to give more financial aid to states to help them deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

2:43 p.m.

A healthy baby is born to a COVID-19 positive woman at AIIMS, making it the first such case in Delhi.

2:32 p.m.

A well-known Islamic seminary in Doda district has offered its hostel building for setting up a 100-bed quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.

2:28 p.m.

Government issues advisory asking people to wear ‘homemade face covers’

2:27 p.m.

Railways says no final decision has been taken yet on restoration of train services and that a call on it would be taken in a few days.

2:08 p.m.

Sikh community in Australia works tirelessly to deliver free meals to needy people.

1:38 p.m.

Singapore reports sixth death from COVID-19 as total cases reach 1,114 in the country.

1:36 p.m.

Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of cases in the Union Territory to 78.

1:18 p.m.

State power utilities gear up for blackout on Sunday.

1:04 p.m.

Rajasthan is grappling with the coronavirus challenge posed by the return of Tablighi Jamaat members from their congregation in Delhi.

12:33 p.m.

The government puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

12:32 p.m.

Pakistan records 2,700 coronavirus cases with the number of cases in its Punjab province crossing 1,000-mark.

12:12 p.m.

Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, official says.

12:00 p.m.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says it’s imperative for India to ramp up testing for coronavirus, and that the government must act now for the lockdown to yield results.

11:46 a.m.

The New York State reports its highest number of 562 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, with a person dying almost every two-and-a-half minutes, as Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed redistribution of ventilators and protective gear to hospitals with greater need.

11:40 a.m.

Six persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in UP’s Maharajganj.

11:39 a.m.

UP’s Banda reports first coronavirus case as Jamaat returnee tests positive.

11:34 a.m.

Railways says it has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

11:29 a.m.

Expressing confidence that the US general election in November won’t be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump vehemently opposes the idea of mail-in voting.

11:09 a.m.

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Saturday as the state reported 17 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 196.

11:05 a.m.

All the COVID-19 patients admitted to the Chest Diseases hospital here were responding well to the treatment, the hospital says.

10:51 a.m.

Disney movies ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Mulan’ get new release dates.

10:35 a.m.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 68 as the number of cases rises to 2,902.

10:34 a.m.

Three Jamaat members, including two from Bangladesh, test corona positive in UP’s Shamli.

10:09 a.m.

President Donald Trump recommends Americans to cover their faces with scarves or homemade cloth masks while going outside to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

9:29 a.m.

China holds memorial for victims and martyrs of coronavirus.

9:24 a.m.

US President Donald Trump expands the role of the US Army in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, saying that no one is better prepared to fight the current situation.

7:00 a.m.

A 75-year-old man has succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka’s Bagalkote, taking the death toll in the state to four.

5:35 a.m.

The US has so far repatriated around 37,000 Americans stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic and is planning to bring back another 22,000 of its citizens.