Coronavirus lockdown: Mondelez India donates biscuits and chocolates across 12 cities

Mondelez India on Wednesday said that it is contributing 360,000 units of biscuits and 2.3 million units of chocolates to India FoodBanking Network across 12 major cities in India.

A sensitive period during which food security has become a major concern, this association will aid in strengthening various feeding programs through its products, it said in a statemenet.

The company also donated 100,000 masks and close to 225 litres of sanitizers in Mumbai to support the front-line members including hospital staff and the police.

Apart from this, the company also extended support to local authorities around their factory locations by donating 1,800 relief kits consisting of critical masks and sanitizers and some snack products like chocolates, biscuits and Tang in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Mondelez India’s employees contributed towards the cause to support Akshay Patra Foundation, which facilitated around 100,000 meals and will continue to do so through the month of April 2020, the company said.

“We hope that this initial support through our partnerships with India FoodBanking Network and Akshaya Patra Foundation will aid the relief programs in a small yet significant way. As we move forward, we will continue to work closely with the government to take the right steps towards sustaining the livelihoods of communities across the country,” a Mondelez India spokesperson said.