Coronavirus may become another endemic: WHO Expert

World Health Organization emergencies expert Mike Rayan told in an online briefing on Wednesday that the novel coronavirus could become endemic like HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), Reuters reported.

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan told the briefing.

“I think it is important we are realistic and I don’t think anyone can predict when this disease will disappear,” he added. “I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be.”

He, however, maintained that the world can contain the virus but require “massive efforts” in that direction even if a vaccine was found -- a prospect he deems as a “moonshot.”

More than 100 potential vaccines are being developed to counter the deadly virus, but experts have still not found any vaccine that could immune the body against Covid-19.

Ryan noted that vaccines exist for other illnesses, such as measles, that have not been eliminated.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added: “The trajectory is in our hands, and it’s everybody’s business, and we should all contribute to stopping this pandemic.”

Ryan said “very significant control” of the virus was required in order to lower the assessment of risk, which he said remained high at the “national, regional and global levels”.

Governments around the world stare at crippling economies because of the lockdown brought by the coronavirus, which has infected almost 4.3 million people, according to a Reuters tally, and led to over 291,000 deaths.

Ryan said opening land borders was less risky than easing air travel, which was a “different challenge”. “We need to get into the mindset that it is going to take some time to come out of this pandemic,” WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove told the briefing.