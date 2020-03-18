Coronavirus: Mumbai Archbishop exempts Catholics from attending church till March 31

Archbishop of Mumbai Oswaid Cardinal Gracias has exempted Catholics from attending church till March 31 given the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

" In order to combat the crisis, there is a need to minimise large gatherings of people and social contacts. The Government has also issued advisories in this regard. I am hereby exempting all our faithful in the Archdiocese of Bombay from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays till March 31, 2020," the Archbishop said in a communication.

"I urge all who are sick or having a weakened medical condition, not to come to Church for Sunday Mass. Similarly, anyone who has fever, cough and cold is urged not to come to Church for Mass. I advise all those above 60 years of age not to come for Mass since according to medical experts those of this age are more vulnerable," he added.

The Archbishop said that these norms will be revised in early April and further directions will be given. "In the meantime you are earnestly advised to reduce socializing and stay at home as much as possible. Do use this opportunity to bond more with the family and to listen to the Lord in silence and prayer,"he said.

Other religious places in Mumbai have also taken similar steps. Siddhivinayak and other prominent temples in the city decided to shut their doors to devotees as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Archbishop of Bombay had also announced to suspend Novena services at St Michael Church, Mahim, until further orders.