Coronavirus: Mumbai Archbishop exempts Catholics from attending church till March 31

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Archbishop of Mumbai Oswaid Cardinal Gracias has exempted Catholics from attending church till March 31 given the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
" In order to combat the crisis, there is a need to minimise large gatherings of people and social contacts. The Government has also issued advisories in this regard. I am hereby exempting all our faithful in the Archdiocese of Bombay from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays till March 31, 2020," the Archbishop said in a communication.
"I urge all who are sick or having a weakened medical condition, not to come to Church for Sunday Mass. Similarly, anyone who has fever, cough and cold is urged not to come to Church for Mass. I advise all those above 60 years of age not to come for Mass since according to medical experts those of this age are more vulnerable," he added.
The Archbishop said that these norms will be revised in early April and further directions will be given. "In the meantime you are earnestly advised to reduce socializing and stay at home as much as possible. Do use this opportunity to bond more with the family and to listen to the Lord in silence and prayer,"he said.
Other religious places in Mumbai have also taken similar steps. Siddhivinayak and other prominent temples in the city decided to shut their doors to devotees as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Archbishop of Bombay had also announced to suspend Novena services at St Michael Church, Mahim, until further orders.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...