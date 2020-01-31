Kerala’s coronavirus patient 'better'

India's first known case of novel coronavirus, identified on Thursday in Kerala, has been shifted from the District General Hospital in Thrissur to the Government Medical College there for better management.

This came about on a day when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a global public health emergency.

Declared global health emergency

"The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries," agencies quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying. The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

Meanwhile, the US has told its citizens not to travel to China. The State Department issued a level four warning - having previously urged Americans to "reconsider" travel to China - and said any citizens in China "should consider departing using commercial means."

At least 213 people have died in China, with almost 10,000 cases of the virus. The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths.

"The WHO believes that it is still possible to interrupt virus spread, provided that countries put in place strong measures to detect disease early, isolate and treat cases, trace contacts, and promote social distancing measures commensurate with the risk", an emergency committee set up by the WHO said. The WHO chief accepted the committee’s advice and issued Temporary Recommendations for China and other countries.

Medical board meets in Thrissur

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, who led a team of doctors and health officials and rushed last (Thursday) night to Thrissur, said the general condition of the student from Wuhan University is better.

The morning after her case was confirmed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, the government scheduled an emergency meeting of the private hospitals in Thrissur for later today (Friday).

As reported yesterday, 1,053 people are under observation across the State, of which 15 are being treated at isolation wards in nearby hospitals. Their samples too have been sent to Pune and results are awaited.

It is learnt that Thrissur alone houses 11 other people who are kept under watch for symptoms of the virus infection. The minister and her team had reached the general hospital there around midnight last night.

She was accompanied also by three other ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet and elected from the district. They met local doctors and health officials for one and half hours initially.

The ministerial team was briefed on the treatment protocol being followed at the general hospitals and given an update on the facilities available for infection management and monitoring.

A specially appointed medical board then examined the patient, and it was based on their recommendation that it was decided to shift her to the Government Medical College at the district headquarters.