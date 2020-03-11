Coronavirus scare: Fake hand sanitizer plant busted in J&K

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Drug Control Department of Jammu and Kashmir has ceased "fake" hand sanitizers, which were being supplied to the market in bulk amid coronavirus scare. The authorities have also sealed a re-fill plant in the Ganderbal district of J&K, where the fake sanitizers were being packed and transported to the market, as per media reports.
According to media reports, on Tuesday a complaint was received regarding fake sanitizers being supplied by a person across Kashmir. After this, two flying squads headed by Deputy Director Irfana Ahmad and Assistant Drug Controller Mohammad Younis raided various locations including an industrial unit in Srinagar.
Media reports further revealed during the raids nearly ten barrels of unknown liquid were found in the Nagbal area of Kashmir. The re-fill plant had collected tonnes of liquid, repack it in the bottles, and labelled them as hand sanitizer.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director Irfana Ahmad confirmed the development and mentioned that six out of the ten barrels were ceased so far. The authorities are on a look-out for the rest, which had already been supplied to the markets.
She said that the investigation is underway to identify the nature of the liquid in the barrels.
She further clarified to media that the sanitizers were fake, and added that the teams even raided the printing press where the labels were made. According to the officers, a case will be registered against the transgressors with the police on Wednesday.
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in J&K was reported on Monday when a 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus, who had a travel history to Iran.
