Coronavirus scare: No shortage of drugs, says Union Minister

In the backdrop of the prevailing coronavirus scare across the country after multiple new positive cases surfaced in India, the Union Minister for Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals assured that there was no shortage of any Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs) or medicines in the country.

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, while addressing a FICCI conclave - ‘India Pharma and India Medical Device 2020’ here, tried to pacify the panic created around the coronavirus spread in the country. “There are certain confusion regarding to supply and availability of medicines. Certainly, we have got sufficient medicines and sufficient APIs so that for another three months to ensure there is no shortage in producing medicines,” he said.

Addressing the event, jointly organised by FICCI and the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Minister stated that the Prime Minister has formed a group of ministers, which is monitoring the situation closely.

“Each and every person coming into the country is being screened at the airports itself. We have also created quarantine facilities in the country,” the Minister said, adding that a group of secretaries, headed by Health Secretary, meet everyday and remain in touch with Prime Minister’s Office on regular basis.

He also stated that the Indian pharma industry is likely to reach $100 billion in its overall size, while medical devices sector is slated to touch $50 billion by 2025. “India today is a major hub for medical devices and diagnostics. There has to be certain interventions by the government as far as polices are concerned,” he added.

In his address, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay highlighted the State’s contribution to the national GDP said that Gujarat is one of the few States in the country to provide all necessary support to strengthen the pharma and medical device companies.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilisers, said that at a time when the world is in recession, the Indian pharma sector is growing at 10 per cent and medical devices sector is growing at 20-25 per cent. He further added that government is working on bringing new policy to strengthen the Indian API market.