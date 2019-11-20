Corporate leadership and the art of storytelling

The four-day debate: Fantasy or feasible?
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
As storytelling is a powerful tool that helps leaders change the way their teams think and act, city-based Rajalakshmi School of Business (RSB), conducted a management development programme on “Art of Storytelling” on November 14-15 in Chennai.
“I believe storytelling is the most important leadership skill for today’s leaders. I am very happy to be collaborating with Rajalakshmi School of Business and Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions for this pioneering workshop on the art of storytelling, said Kandaswamy Bharathan, Joint Managing Director, Kavithalayaa, Visiting Faculty, IIMA & ISB Hyderabad and a famed executive producer of many award-winning feature films.He was the faculty for the two-day event, for a select group of top-level executives of large corporates, and leaders of NGOs.
This experiential learning programme introduced leaders of organisations to the importance of storytelling in organisations, and showed them how to use the art of storytelling to build organisational processes and achieve change.
“This programme has been developed to help executives gain through artful reflection and build leadership skills,” said Thangam Meganathan, Chairperson, Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions.
About 25 persons participated in the event which included educationalists, corporate heads, industrialists, doctors, eminent persons from press and media to mention a few.
“This is a programme that finds applicability across all verticals and all across functional areas”, said Gautam Ghosh, Director, RSB.
Haree Shankar, Vice-Chairman, Rajalakshmi School of Business said the programme was a first-of-its-kind for corporate to enable executives develop leadership skills.
