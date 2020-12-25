News

Corrigendum

| Updated on December 25, 2020 Published on December 25, 2020

Business Line on Thursday published a piece that said the Finance Ministry has extended due date for filing annual GST return related with FY 2019-20 to March 31, 2021. As of now due date is December 31, 2020.

Now, Finance Ministry has clarified that no such decision has been taken to extend the due date.

GST
