Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed a quash petition of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu challenging a corruption case booked against him.

Naidu is currently under remand in connection with an alleged corruption case related to skill development programme.

Meanwhile, an ACB court extended his judicial remand till September 25 and also granted his custody to CID for interrogation.

Naidu was arrested on September 9, 2023, by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam in the skill development programmes of the government when he was the Chief Minister.