Country needs a non-BJP double-engine govt: Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said the country needs a double-engine government led by a non-BJP alliance.

Alleging that the BJP government has failed the country on all fronts in the last eight years, he ridiculed the statement by some BJP leaders saying that they would bring in ‘double-engine government’ (the BJP government at the Centre and State) in Telangana.

“The per capita income in States ruled by non-BJP governments such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Telangana are far higher than that of several States where BJP-led governments are ruling,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in the State capital on Sunday, he said the per capita income of Telangana was ₹2.78 lakh against the national average of ₹1.49 lakh.

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led government for its lopsided economic policies, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President said that his proposed alliance, if voted to power, would not allow the privatisation of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

“The Narendra Modi government is inefficient and has delivered nothing significant in the last eight years of its rule,” he said.

“The rupee is at its lowest value. The petrol prices fell to the lowest level. Inflation is ruling high and unemployment rate has gone up to 8.3 per cent. Why should we have a double-engine government? It is time we have a non-BJP double-engine government to ensure growth and development,” he added.

Defections flayed

Flaying the BJP for engineering defections in various parts of the country, he said that it is undemocratic and not sensible to dethrone democratically elected governments.

He alleged that the BJP was using agencies like Enforcement Directorate to threaten Opposition leaders and blackmailing them to join it.

The TRS President hinted at establishing a national level party to offer an alternative (to the BJP and Congress).