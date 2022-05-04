Country’s first ‘Flow Chemistry Technology Hub’ set up in Hyderabad

A Flow Chemistry Technology Hub (FCT Hub) has been set up at Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS) here.

The hub was formally inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Govt of Telangana, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said, “This hub will be an enabler for the pharma industry in India to make a paradigm shift towards incorporation of modern approaches from R&D to manufacturing and migration to greener and sustainable processes.’‘

The Government of Telangana was delighted to facilitate and support the establishment of this Centre of Excellence in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Laurus Labs with the primary objective to incorporate and promote efficient and sustainable technologies in the pharmaceutical sector, he added.

“Further, I’m extremely happy to highlight that this multi-industry supported Flow-Chemistry Technology Hub is the first of its kind in our country and an enabler for the pharma industry in India,’‘ Ranjan said.

Creating local capabilities

G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, said, “The Government of Telangana took the lead last November in bringing together various collaborators to facilitate the latest technologies in flow chemistry in the state. Today’s inauguration of the flow chemistry hub at Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences helps us take firm steps towards creating local capabilities in green manufacturing processes in the API and intermediate industry.’‘

Satyanarayana Chava, CEO, Laurus Labs, said, “We are pleased to partner this progressive initiative of Government of Telangana, ILS and industry partners and support the technological drivers of change to augment Hyderabad’s success as global leader in pharmaceutical industry.”

The hub houses various state-of-the-art flow chemistry equipment to provide hands-on training and promote scientific capability building to ensure greater incorporation of flow chemistry techniques during pharma R&D and greater adoption of continuous synthesis for manufacturing active pharma ingredients (APIs).

Aligning with green goals

In recent years, flow chemistry and pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing have become the need of the hour since they provide a road-map for a stronger alignment of the chemical industry towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

This hub is expected to promulgate adoption of flow chemistry from laboratory to manufacturing, and transition to more modern approaches to pharmaceutical manufacturing. Training and scientific capability building for flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing involving reactions of particular importance to the pharma industry would be planned, the release added.

Flow chemistry deals with the process of performing chemical reactions in a tube or pipe.