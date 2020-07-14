Coursera online courses for Telangana youth

Online learning solutions firm Coursera will offer about 3,800 courses to 50,000 unemployed in Telangana.

Coursera has tied up with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), promoted by the State government to train youth and students in employable skills.

“The partnership is part of our global roll-out of the Workforce Recovery Initiative, where any State and country can provide unemployed workers with free access to online learning,” a Coursera executive has said.

The skills on offer include data science, cloud computing, blockchain, AI, computer science, and the Internet of Things,” Shrikant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of TASK, has said.

“Youth unemployment is a major challenge around the world, and the pandemic has made it worse,” Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, said.

Those interested can enroll for the courses by September 30. The short-listed candidates will get access to the material till the end of the year.