Court grants bail to Union Minister Narayan Rane

The Raigad Magistrate Court granted bail to Union Minister Narayan Rane in one of the FIRs filed against him for his alleged derogatory statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Court started hearing late at night and decided to give bail to Rane.

Rane was on a Tuesday night produced before a Magistrate Court at Mahad in Raigad district after his arrest at Ratnagiri.

The FIR at Mahad was registered under IPC sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

Rane is on State tour to address BJP workers as part of Jan Ashirwad Yatra. On Monday, speaking to reporters in Raigad district, Rane made a controversial statement.

"It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane had allegedly said. Rane claimed that Thackeray forgot the year of freedom during his August 15 address to the people of the state. Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day.

FIRs were filed against him in different districts. Ratnagiri police arrested Rane and brought him to the police station.

Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader was recently inducted in the Union cabinet as micro, small and medium enterprises minister.