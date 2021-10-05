Covaxin: WHO to decide on grant of EUL today

The World Heath Organisation will take a decision on grant of Emergency Use Licence (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine, Covaxin, on Tuesday.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) of WHO will review Covaxin’ data on October 5 in a meeting to be held in Geneva.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will make a presentation of clinical data on Covaxin's phase 1, 2, 3 and post marketing studies on safety, immunogenlclty, efflcacy and effectiveness, as per the agenda of the meeting.

It will also submit the details ongoing and planned studies on safety and effectiveness.

In addition, it will update the expert group on global, regional and country level plans for vaccine safety monitoring.

SAGE will also examine the evidence on the need for additional Covid-19 vaccine doses for immunosuppressed individuals.