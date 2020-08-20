Covid-19: 10 dead; 1,724 new cases in Telangana

Telangana has reported 10 deaths and 1,724 new Covid-19 positive cases. As many as 1,195 patients have recovered from the viral infection on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 75,186.

The recovery rate (the number of patients recovered from the infection versus the total number of patients infected) now stands at 77.17 per cent as against the national average of 73.64 per cent.

The State has 21,509 active cases, with 15,076 patients taking treatment at home or institutional isolation.

The State tested 23,841 samples on Wednesday, according to the media bulletin released on Thursday. Test results of 968 samples are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 395 cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 169 cases and Medchal district with 105 cases.