120 workers at auto MNC in Pune test Covid-postive

The Chakan industrial estate in Pune district, which is struggling to resume operations, received a major setback after 120 workers at an auto major tested Covid-19 positive. The district the administration has asked all industrial units to follow the government’s guidelines while resuming operations or face action.

Speaking to BusinessLine, a spokesperson of the global automotive technology leader requesting anonymity said, “The operations at the plant are shut since Saturday night and no decision has been taken on resumption. We conducted Covid-19 tests of all 800 employees including contractual employees and the result of 120 were positive. The company is in constant touch with the district administration and taking every possible step to ensure the safety of employees”.

Industry players say that some other industries in Khed have reported positive cases in their units. According to a survey conducted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) industries in Pune district are functioning with 47 per cent of the total manpower and the current level of production for July 2020 was about 40 per cent of what was in July 2019.