Covid-19: 18,222 new cases take India's virus tally to 1,04,31,639

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new cases in a day, while 1,00,56,651 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 per cent on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are 2,24,190 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 2.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

More Covid recoveries cross 1 crore in India

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,04,31,639 and the death toll climbed to 1,50,798 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 228 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 18,02,53,315 samples have been tested so far -- 9,16,951 of them on Friday -- for coronavirus infection.