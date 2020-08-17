Covid-19: 333 cases of attack on police

About 333 cases of police being attacked have been recorded during the lockdown period in Maharashtra. The police have arrested 888 people responsible for the attacks.

According to the state government’s information, police were attacked during the lockdown period between March 22 and August 15.

The state police has recorded 2.29 lakh cases regarding violation of Covid-19 code. Over 33,000 people have been arrested and fines worth ₹20.99 crore has been collected.

Meanwhile, the state government has made it clear that restrictions on public movement will not be removed in a haphazard manner. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the district administration to strictly follow lockdown rules to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to state government data, 4.17 lakh Covid-19 patients have recovered and 1.58 lakh are undergoing treatment.