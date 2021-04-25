News

Covid-19: 38 dead, 8,126 new cases in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 25, 2021

On Saturday, Telangana administered 2.07 lakh vaccine doses

As many as 38 patients have died due to the Covid-19 infection and 8,126 new positive cases reported in Telangana.

The number of positive cases has crossed 63,000-mark on Saturday as the recovery rate has further dwindled to 83.57 per cent.

The State tested 1.08 lakh samples on Saturday, with reports of over 5,000 tests are awaited.

Meanwhile, the State has ramped up the vaccination drive. On Saturday, it administered 2.07 lakh doses, with the government centres taking a lion’s share.

