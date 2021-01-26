Covid-19: 5,615 people vaccinated on Day 11

As the nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Tuesday, only 5,615 Covid vaccinations were carried out on the 11th of immunisation. The total number of beneficiaries receiving the first dose of the Covid vaccine went up 20,29,424 since January 16.

The immunisation was carried out in only five States. While 4,926 vaccinations were in Tamil Nadu, 429 beneficiaries were vaccinated Karnataka, 216 in Rajasthan, 35 in Telangana and nine in Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

The number of adverse events following immunisation reported on Tuesday was six, the statement said.

World over, 68.41 million vaccinations were carried out till Monday, according to Our World in Data, an online publication from a research group in the University of Oxford.