Covid-19: 60 cases reported in India so far: Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has confirmed that the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has now gone up to 60. Among the 10 new cases, eight are from Kerala, one is from Rajasthan and one is from Delhi. This also includes three earlier cases from Kerala (the patients have since been discharged).

So far, cases have been reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

On March 10, up to 58 Indian evacuees from Iran, including pilgrims, students and fishermen, reached India. “All evacuees are asymptomatic at present,” the Ministry clarified. So far, the government has evacuated 948 persons from Covid-19-affected countries. The MoHFW has stated that any passenger with a travel history to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany should undergo a self-imposed quarantine of 14 days from the date of arrival.

The MoHFW clarified that 124 passengers who were evacuated from Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess on February 27, including foreign nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Peru and South Africa have tested negative in the first test. Further, up to 112 passengers evacuated by the Indian Air Force from Hubei, including those from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Maldives, China, the US, Madagascar and South Africa have also tested negative.