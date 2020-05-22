Covid-19: 62 new cases take Andhra Pradesh ’s tally to 2514

Andhra Pradesh has on Friday reported 62 Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total tally to 2514.

According to a government bulletin released on Friday, 8414 samples were tested in the last twenty-four hours. Out of these 62 have been tested positive.

The recovery of patients has been steady as 51 patients were discharged since yesterday.

So far, 1731 have been cured and discharged in the state while 55 succumbed to the pandemic and 728 are being treated.