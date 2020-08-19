Covid-19: 8 deaths; 1,763 new cases in Telangana

Telangana has reported eight deaths and 1,763 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of deaths to 719 and total number of cases so far in the State to 95,700.

As of Tuesday night, the State has 20,990 active cases, with 14,461 patients taking treatment at home or institutional quarantine. As many as 1,789 patients have recovered from the infection.

The State tested 24,542 samples on Tuesday, with results of 1,042 tests are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 484 cases. This is followed by Medchal district with 169 cases and Rangareddy district with 166 cases.

The recovery rate (the number of people recovered from the viral infection versus the total number of people infected) stands at 77.31 per cent as against the national average of 73.18 per cent.

The case fatality rate (the number of deaths due to Covid versus the total number of people infected) is put at 0.75 per cent as against the national average of 1.92 per cent.