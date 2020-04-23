Covid-19: A lesson in universal responsibility from Mother Earth, says Dalai Lama

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Tuesday, the Dalai Lama said the global coronavirus pandemic was a lesson in universal responsibility taught to humanity by mother earth. He further said the human race must face the challenge with unity rather than discrimination.
“On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, our planet is facing one of the greatest challenges to the health and well-being of its people. And yet, in the midst of this struggle, we are reminded of the value of compassion and mutual support. The current global pandemic threatens us all, without distinctions of race, culture or gender, and our response must be as one humanity, providing for the most essential needs of all,” the Dalai Lama said in his message.
“Whether we like it or not, we have been born on this earth as part of one great family. Rich or poor, educated or uneducated, belonging to one nation or another, ultimately each of us is just a human being like everyone else,” said.
“Our mother earth is teaching us a lesson in universal responsibility,” he further added.
He also emphasised the role played by healthcare workers in the pandemic and the importance of providing basic necessities to those in dire need during the situation. Basic sanitation facilities for everyone is crucial to controlling the spread of the disease, he said.
“We must ensure that the sick and the valiant healthcare providers throughout the world have access to the fundamental necessities of clean water and proper sanitation, to prevent the uncontrolled spread of disease. Hygiene is one of the bases of effective healthcare,” he said.
“Sustainable access to properly equipped and staffed healthcare facilities will help us meet the challenges of the current pandemic that ravages our planet. It will also offer one of the strongest defences against future public health crises,” he further said.
Suggested keywords: Dalai Lama, Earth Day 2020, coronavirus, Covid-19
