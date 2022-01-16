Covid-19: Active cases cross 15 lakh as India adds 2.71 lakh new cases in 24 hours

FOR WEB ONLY

India added new 2,71,202 cases, 314 deaths and 1,38,331 recoveries in the 24 hours ended at morning on Sunday.

As per Health Ministry data, India's Omicron cases jumped by 28.17 per cent in past 24 hrs, taking the tally to 7,743 on Sunday, up from 6041 recorded yesterday.

India’s active case load crossed 15 lakh to 15,50,377, which is up from 14,17,820 a day back.

India's active cases are 4.18% of the total cases. Recovery Rate currently stands at 94.83%.

Total fatalities so far has increased to 4,86,066 which is 1.31 per cent of the total cases.

Total 16,65,404 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the daily test positivity rate at 16.28 per cent and Weekly Positivity Rate at 13.69 per cent.

On vaccination front, India's total vaccination count was at 156.76 crore with 66.21 lakh doses administered in the past 24 hours.