Covid-19: Active cases in Telangana go up three times in a week

The number of active Covid-19 cases has gone up thrice in a week in Telangana. From 4,853 cases on January 4, the number of active cases in the States has gone up to 15,969.

The number of daily cases has almost doubled to 1,920 on January 11 from 1,052 on January 4.

With the number of daily and total number of active cases going up significantly, the State Government is considering to make the Gandhi Hospital an exclusive facility to treat Covid-19 patients and stop other services.

The State, which tested 83,153 samples on Tuesday, awaits results of 15,969 samples that it collected from various parts of the State. It reported two Covid-19 related deaths.

Telangana Minister for Health and Finance T Harish Rao has appealed to patients in different parts of the State to get treated in a hospital near to them and come to Hyderabad only in cases of an emergency.

He directed the Health Department officials to set apart wards and operation theatres exclusively for pregnant women who are tested Covid-19 positive.

“We have stocked two crore testing kits and one crore home isolation kits,” he said.