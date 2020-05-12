Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh on alert in view of Koyambedu cases

Andhra Preadesh is on high alert over the spike in Covid-19 cases in connection with the Koyambedu market returnees.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, directed officials to speed up the testing process even as the recovery rate in the State is much higher than the national average.

The State reported 33 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 2,051. The new cases from Chittoor, Nellore, and East Godavari are the individuals who have had a connection with the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

The large-scale outbreak of cases in Koyambedu market in Chennai has led to a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Nellore and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh. However, the recovery rate has been 51.49 per cent against the national average of 31.86 per cent .

The State stands first in the country with the highest number of tests per million people, surpassing 13 countries on that count. It is also ahead of 27 countries regarding the total number of tests done. The Covid-19 positive rate for the country is 4.02 per cent and for the State, it is 1.07 per cent, which is the lowest in the entire country.

With the influx of migrant labourers from high-risk zones like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the number of cases is likely to go up. 37 new positive cases came up in Kurnool on Tuesday.