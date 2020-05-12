Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh on alert in view of Koyambedu cases

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
Andhra Preadesh is on high alert over the spike in Covid-19 cases in connection with the Koyambedu market returnees.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, directed officials to speed up the testing process even as the recovery rate in the State is much higher than the national average.
The State reported 33 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 2,051. The new cases from Chittoor, Nellore, and East Godavari are the individuals who have had a connection with the Koyambedu market in Chennai.
The large-scale outbreak of cases in Koyambedu market in Chennai has led to a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Nellore and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh. However, the recovery rate has been 51.49 per cent against the national average of 31.86 per cent .
The State stands first in the country with the highest number of tests per million people, surpassing 13 countries on that count. It is also ahead of 27 countries regarding the total number of tests done. The Covid-19 positive rate for the country is 4.02 per cent and for the State, it is 1.07 per cent, which is the lowest in the entire country.
With the influx of migrant labourers from high-risk zones like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the number of cases is likely to go up. 37 new positive cases came up in Kurnool on Tuesday.
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Travel insurance
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...