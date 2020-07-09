Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh records highest single-day spike

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases on a single day — 1,555 — taking the total tally to 23,814.

According to a bulletin released on Thursday, 13 patients succumbed to the disease in the 24 hours since Wednesday. While Kurnool and Guntur districts had three Covid-19 deaths each, Anantapuramu and Prakasam had two fresh casualties. In adddtion, Krishna, West Godavari and Chittoor reported one each. With this, the total death toll has gone up to 277.

With the discharge of 904 patients since Wednesday, a total of 12,154 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the State.

Out of the total 23,814 cases, 21,071 are residents of the State, while 2,319 came from other States and 424 are foreign returnees.