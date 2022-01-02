News

Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh registers 165 new cases; 2 deaths

BL Hyderabad Bureau Jan 2 | Updated on January 02, 2022

The state now has 1,260 active cases of Covid.

New Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continue to be stable as 165 new cases have been detected in the last twenty four hours.

According to a bulletin released on Sunday, out of 24,219 samples tested since Saturday morning, 165 tested positive. While 130 patients recovered from the pandemic, one each in Nellore and Krishna districts succumbed.

The state now has 1,260 active cases of Covid, the bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19
