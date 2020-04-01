News

Covid-19: AP begins door-to-door disbursal of pensions

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Government has commenced door-to-door disbursal of pensions across the state.

The volunteers started the disbursal in the early hours of Wednesday. “By 8.30 am pension disbursal to 31 lakh beneficiaries out of total 59 lakh has been completed,” the government said.

To arrest the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), disbursal is being done on the basis of photo identity cards instead of thumb impressions.

Though official confirmation is yet to come, sources in the government say that State is likely pay March salaries in two tranches on the lines of Telagnana which deferred.

