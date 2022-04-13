Covid-19: AP inoculates nearly 4.31 crore with two doses

Nearly 4.31 crore people have taken two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh, and administration of both doses has been completed for everyone between 15-17 age group.

The first dose of vaccine has been given to 94.47 per cent of those in the age group of 12-14, as per the government data released at a high-level review meeting on public health chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Regarding the incidence of the pandemic in the State, the officials said the daily active rate had fallen to 0.13 per cent, and there were only five positive cases registered at present.

Explaining the measures being taken by his government to boost public health infrastructure, the Chief Minister said exercise is on increasing the medical procedures being covered under Aarogyasri.

The government has embarked on bringing revolutionary’ reforms’ in the health sector to provide better services to the people right from filling up all the vacant posts, and revamping all the government hospitals through the Nadu-Nedu scheme which is meant to give a face-list to the infrastructure.

He said 16 new teaching hospitals were being set up across the State and provided standard drugs in government hospitals. He directed the officials to complete the recruitment process in the Medical and Health Department by the end of May 2022.