Covid-19: AP plans to test 17,500 samples per day

Andhra Pradesh is ramping up testing for coronavirus significantly to even as total number positive cases reach 647 on Sunday.
In a review meeting, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided that in next three to four days over 17,500 samples can be tested.
Already, Andhra Pradesh stands second in the country in conducting highest number of test per day after Rajasthan. While Rajasthan is testing 685 per day, Andhra Pradesh has conducted 539 tests per day even without using the rapid testing kits.
The Chief Minister had directed officials to hasten tests of 32,000 individuals who are suspected to have developed symptoms of Covid-19 in the household survey conducted in the State.
Special focus should be given on Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore districts where the number of positive cases are high, he added.
The administration has also stepped up measures to protect the frontline medical staff along with personnel from police and sanitation departments. The protective masks being made by the Self Help Groups (SHGs) are being distributed in the identified red zones and will be later given to all in the State.
The government had already announced that 16 crore masks will be distributed free of costs to all in the State. Each will be given three masks.
So far 65 Covid-19 positive patients recovered in the State. While 17 succumbed, 565 are under treatment, according to a government bulletin.
