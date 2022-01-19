Covid-19: AP reports 10,057 cases; Slashes RTPCR test fee to ₹350

The positivity rate in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a sharp growth. The State Government has issued an order reducing the RTPCR test to ₹350 from ₹499, which is in vogue. The fee includes the cost of PPE kits. “In view of the increased availability of PPE and test kits in the market and competition among the manufacturers of kits the cost of reagents and kits has come down,” the Government Order issued here on Wednesday said.

“The State’s Technical Committee on issues related to Covid-19 has recommended for a reduction in RTPCR test charges,” it said.

Night curfew

The State reported 10,057 new positive cases on Wednesday on testing 41,713 samples. Seven patients have succumbed to the viral infection, taking the total number of people died due to the infection to 14,522 so far. Chittoor and Visakhapatnam continue to be Covid-19 hotspots, accounting for nearly half of the total active cases of 44,935. With the number of positive cases going up sharply, the State has enforced night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am the following day till January 31.