News

Covid-19: AP reports 625 new cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 28, 2020 Published on November 28, 2020

Andhra Pradesh has detected 625 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin released on Saturday, out of 49,348 samples tested, 625 have been tested positive while 1,186 have recovered completely.

With five patients succumbing to the virus since Friday, the total number of the deceased has gone up to 6,981, the bulletin said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 28, 2020
Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.