Covid-19: AP tally goes up to 1,887 with 54 new cases

Hyderabad, May 8

With the addition of 54 new cases, the total number of Covid-19- positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 1,887.

According to a government bulletin released on Friday, 7,320 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Out of these 54 have tested positive. The recovery of patients has been steady as 62 patients were discharged since yesterday.

So far, 842 have been cured and discharged in the State while 41 succumbed to the pandemic and 1,004 are being treated.

Kurnool has the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 547, followed by Guntur and Krishna, with 374 and 322 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, the State government released a notification to recruit 835 specialist doctors to work in Covid-19 designated hospitals and another 235 specialists to work in various government hospitals in the State.