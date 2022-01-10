Covid-19: AP to impose night curfew; opens 144 oxygen generation units

With the number of Covid-19 cases going up, the Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to impose night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am the following day.

Sources said the government will come out with modalities of the night curfew soon.

Taking the stock of Covid-19 situation in the State at Amaravati, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddyasked the officials to set up a Covid care centre, with all the facilities required to treat the patients, in each of the 175 assembly constituencies.

Directing the officials to ensure no crowding in public places, he asked them to ensure the cinema theatres run with 50 per cent occupancy and devotees follow Covid-19 norms while at religious places.

The State reported 984 positive cases on testing 24,280 samples in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, he opened 144 oxygen generation plants, cryogenic oxygen containers and oxygen pipelines in different hospitals in the State.

“The government spent Rs 426 crore on augmenting the oxygen support systems in hospitals,” a government official said.

Telangana situation

The Telangana Government has extended the ban on public meetings and rallies in the State till January 20 as it reported 1,673 new Covid-19 positive cases.

As many as 13,522 patients infected with Covid-19 are taking treatment in various hospitals or home isolation. Reports of 13,162 tests are awaited.

Addressing a gathering after launching the programme to administerthe ‘precautionary dose’ for health workers and other eligible beneficiaries, he said the State has so far inoculated 38 per cent of the children in the age group of 15-18 years.