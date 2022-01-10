Covid-19: AP to impose night curfew; opens 144 oxygen generation units

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
With the number of Covid-19 cases going up, the Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to impose night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am the following day.
Sources said the government will come out with modalities of the night curfew soon.
Taking the stock of Covid-19 situation in the State at Amaravati, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddyasked the officials to set up a Covid care centre, with all the facilities required to treat the patients, in each of the 175 assembly constituencies.
Directing the officials to ensure no crowding in public places, he asked them to ensure the cinema theatres run with 50 per cent occupancy and devotees follow Covid-19 norms while at religious places.
The State reported 984 positive cases on testing 24,280 samples in the last 24 hours.
Earlier, he opened 144 oxygen generation plants, cryogenic oxygen containers and oxygen pipelines in different hospitals in the State.
“The government spent Rs 426 crore on augmenting the oxygen support systems in hospitals,” a government official said.
The Telangana Government has extended the ban on public meetings, rallies and religious events till January 20, keeping in view the sharp increase in the number of positive cases.
The Telangana Government has extended the ban on public meetings and rallies in the State till January 20 as it reported 1,673 new Covid-19 positive cases.
It reported 1,673 new Covid-19 positive cases and one death on testing 48,583 samples in the last 24 hours.
As many as 13,522 patients infected with Covid-19 are taking treatment in various hospitals or home isolation. Reports of 13,162 tests are awaited.
Addressing a gathering after launching the programme to administerthe ‘precautionary dose’ for health workers and other eligible beneficiaries, he said the State has so far inoculated 38 per cent of the children in the age group of 15-18 years.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...