Covid-19: AP’s tally goes up to 1,650 with 62 new cases

With the addition of 67 new cases, the total number of coronavirus-positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 1,650.

According to government bulletin released on Saturday, 10,292 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 67 have been tested positive while 36 patients were discharged.

So far, 524 have been cured and discharged in the State, while 33 succumbed to the pandemic and 1,093 are still being treated.

Kurnool has the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 491, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 338 and 278 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, the State government released a notification to recruit 835 specialist doctors to work in Covid-19 designated hospitals and another 235 specialists to work in various government hospitals in the State. The applicants have to apply online on or before May 7, 2020.